Jun 23, 2:14 PM EDT

Honda denies covering up dangers of Takata air bags

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) -- Honda is going public as it tries to debunk claims by lawyers that it knew about the dangers of Takata air bag inflators nearly two decades ago, but covered it up.

The escalation of Honda's fight comes just three days before Takata Corp. is expected to seek bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States. The company's inflators can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

The problem has killed at least 16 people worldwide and injured 180. It touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

Honda also wants depositions from Takata employees to be included in trials. It says the testimony shows that Honda was a victim of fraud committed by Takata.

