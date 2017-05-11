DECATUR, Ala. (AP) -- A federal judge has approved a partial settlement in a lawsuit over contaminated drinking water in north Alabama.

The Decatur Daily (http://bit.ly/2q6ooEA ) reports that U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon has approved a $5 million payment by Daikin America to end its part of the case. Most of that payment will help pay for a temporary filtration system for Tennessee River water.

A lawyer for the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority, Carl Cole, says the settlement is only the start as plaintiffs seek more money from 3M Co., the main defendant.

3M and other companies say they followed environmental regulations. The water system claims manufacturers released chemicals that led to a temporary drinking water ban last year. The utility says chemicals have returned to safe levels.