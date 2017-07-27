Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
NEW YORK (AP) -- Forbes magazine says Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos briefly became the world's richest man Thursday, as stock in his e-commerce company hit an all-time high.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates reclaimed the lead by afternoon, as Amazon's stock fell below the day's opening price.

Still, Amazon has been trading at a record high. Its shares hit $1,083.31 at about noon Thursday. According to securities filings, Bezos owns about 80 million shares, or 17 percent; those shares were valued at more than $87 billion at the peak. Bezos also owns The Washington Post through a holding company.

Forbes says Bezos' net worth was about $90.6 billion when the market opened Thursday. Gates had $90.1 billion.

