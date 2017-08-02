|
A list of locations where Amazon is holding jobs fair
Amazon.com Inc. is looking to fill more than 50,000 jobs in a hiring spree at 10 warehouses . The Seattle company is planning to make thousands of offers on the spot at the locations on Wednesday.
The warehouses holding job events are:
- Baltimore
- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Etna, Ohio
- Fall River, Massachusetts
- Hebron, Kentucky
- Kenosha, Wisconsin
- Kent, Washington
- Robbinsville, New Jersey
- Romeoville, Illinois
- Whitestown, Indiana
In addition, Amazon is seeking candidates for part-time positions in Oklahoma City and Buffalo, New York.
