Amazon.com Inc. is looking to fill more than 50,000 jobs in a hiring spree at 10 warehouses . The Seattle company is planning to make thousands of offers on the spot at the locations on Wednesday.

The warehouses holding job events are:

- Baltimore

- Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Etna, Ohio

- Fall River, Massachusetts

- Hebron, Kentucky

- Kenosha, Wisconsin

- Kent, Washington

- Robbinsville, New Jersey

- Romeoville, Illinois

- Whitestown, Indiana

In addition, Amazon is seeking candidates for part-time positions in Oklahoma City and Buffalo, New York.