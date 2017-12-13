Eagle Herald











Dec 13, 10:23 AM EST

CNN says Anderson Cooper's Twitter account apparently hacked


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Megyn Kelly finds audience by delving into sexual misconduct

CNN says Anderson Cooper's Twitter account apparently hacked

Prominent black supporter of Trump set to leave White House

Red Nose Day returns to NBC in 2018 to raise money for kids

CNN's Acosta complains of White House threat

NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN says Anderson Cooper's Twitter account was hacked after a since-removed tweet from his handle called the president a "tool" and a "pathetic loser" following Democrat Doug Jones win in Alabama's Senate election.

The cable network tweeted early Wednesday that "someone gained access" to Anderson's account and sent the tweet to the president. "We're working with Twitter to secure the account," it said.

Cooper in his own tweet says he woke up to find out "someone gained access" to his account. He says he has "not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets."

The apparently rogue tweet came in response to President Donald Trump explaining why Republican Roy Moore wasn't able to win the race. "Oh, really? You endorsed him tool! Pathetic loser," read the tweet.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.