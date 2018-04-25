Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 5:15 PM EDT

DeLorean widow sues for 'Back to the Future' payments


NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- The widow of maverick automaker John DeLorean alleges a Texas company has illegally received money from the "Back to the Future" movies that used his iconic car.

The car was featured in the 1985 movie and a 1989 sequel. DeLorean died in 2005.

Sally DeLorean claims Universal agreed in 1989 to pay her husband for use of the car's image.

Her lawsuit filed in federal court in New Jersey Monday alleges the Texas company claims it is owed the money and has received "a substantial payment."

The Texas company is named DeLorean Motor Company but isn't affiliated with the one DeLorean started.

Sally DeLorean settled a lawsuit in 2015 allowing it to use the DeLorean name, but she says contractual rights to benefit from the use in the film weren't transferred.

Attorneys didn't immediately return messages.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.