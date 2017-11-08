|
US showpiece at world's fair leaves a legacy of unpaid bills
NEW YORK (AP) -- It was built to showcase the United States of America to the world, and over 6 million visitors made it the most popular pavilion at the 2015 world's fair in Italy.
Two years later, the government-designated nonprofit group that ran the U.S. pavilion at the Milan Expo is bankrupt, leaving $28 million in debts.
Attempts at a federal bailout have stopped. The pavilion is being dismantled. And creditors bristle that a high-profile project done in America's name plunged them into a financial hole.
The nonprofit pavilion group and the State Department say they tried to close the financial gap but couldn't.
The fallout comes as the U.S. seeks to host a world's fair of its own in Minnesota in 2023 . A decision is expected this month .
