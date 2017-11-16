Eagle Herald











Nov 16, 9:02 PM EST

Liz Phair fulfills a dream with 2-book deal at Random House


NEW YORK (AP) -- Liz Phair is fulfilling a longtime dream: to be an author.

The rock star known for "Exile in Guyville" and other albums has a two-book deal with Random House.

The publisher announced Thursday the first book is called "Horror Stories." It's billing the book as a "rich and kaleidoscopic memoir" about fame, parenthood, love and "everything in between." A release date has not been determined.

The 50-year-old Phair says in a statement issued through Random House she has been working on stories for the past decade.

No details have been given for the second book. But Phair has spoken in the past about writing a novel. She already has written reviews, praising Keith Richards' memoir "Life" in The New York Times.

