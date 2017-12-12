Eagle Herald











Sean Spicer book coming out next summer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, has a book deal. But don't expect him to criticize his former boss, President Donald Trump. Spicer's target will be some of the media outlets he once sparred with.

Regnery Publishing, a leading conservative press, announced Tuesday that Spicer's book will come out next summer. Its working title is "The Briefing."

Spicer quit as press secretary in July, just six months into Trump's presidency. He had a contentious relationship with the so-called "mainstream press" and is remembered for his ridiculed statement that the president's inauguration was the most widely seen in history.

Spicer said in a statement that Trump faced "rampant hostility" from the "mainstream media" and that he will reveal a side to the administration little known to the general public.

