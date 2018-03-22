Eagle Herald











Publisher of Theranos book moves up release date to May


NEW YORK (AP) -- The publisher of an investigative book on blood testing startup Theranos has moved up the release date from October to this spring.

"Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup" was written by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist John Carreyrou, who in The Wall Street Journal first raised questions about the company's blood-testing technology.

Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that publication is now scheduled for May 21. Carreyrou has interviewed more than 150 people, including dozens of former Theranos employees.

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Theranos and company founder Elizabeth Holmes with a "massive fraud." Holmes, a Stanford University dropout once billed as the "next Steve Jobs," has forfeited control of Theranos and will pay $500,000 in fines.

