Nov 9, 9:02 AM EST

Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler has book deal


NEW YORK (AP) -- The former Uber employee whose revelations of harassment helped lead to the ouster of the company's CEO has a book deal.

Viking told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had acquired a memoir by Susan Fowler. The book is currently untitled and a release date has not yet been determined.

According to the publisher, Fowler will share own "own shocking and galvanizing story" to reflect on the overall culture of Silicon Valley. Fowler is an engineer based in the Bay Area who in February detailed how she was propositioned by her boss at Uber and her complaints to human resources were ignored. After outside investigations were conducted, including one by former Attorney General Eric Holder, CEO Travis Kalanick and more than a dozen other Uber officials were pushed out.

