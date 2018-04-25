Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 8:17 PM EDT

Paramount chair says 'A Quiet Place' sequel in the works

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Paramount chair says 'A Quiet Place' sequel in the works

'BlacKkKlansman' star hopes Lee film starts a conversation

Cher performs 'Fernando' at CinemaCon to standing ovation

Damien Chazelle shows first footage of biopic 'First Man'

Review: Rachel Dolezal documentary fascinating, well-crafted
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- "A Quiet Place" is getting a sequel.

Jim Gianopulos is the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. He says Wednesday that the studio is developing a follow-up to the buzzy John Krasinski-directed thriller that's currently in theaters.

"A Quiet Place" has earned over $135 million from North American theaters in just over three weeks. It cost a modest $17 million to produce.

Speaking to an audience of theater owners and exhibitors at the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, Gianopulos acknowledged that Paramount has had some difficult years at the box office.

He says "A Quiet Place" is the first of what he hopes will be many future hits for the studio.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.