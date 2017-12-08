Eagle Herald











CNN corrects report about Trump campaign and Wikileaks tip


NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN has corrected a story that suggested the Trump campaign had been tipped off early about Wikileaks documents damaging to Hillary Clinton when it later learned the alert was about documents already publicly available.

Friday's story had initially said that the email was sent to Trump and campaign officials on Sept. 4, 2016. But the Washington Post revealed that the message was actually sent on Sept. 14, pointing out Wikileaks material that had been released a day earlier.

The new information, CNN noted, "indicates that the communication is less significant than CNN initially reported."

It's the second mistake by a large news organization in a week on a Trump story, after ABC mistakenly reported about a communication between Trump and Michael Flynn.

