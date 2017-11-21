NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) -- Officials say the number of people treated for injuries after two explosions and a fire at an upstate New York cosmetics factory has topped 125.

Authorities initially said one employee was killed and up to 35 people were injured, including seven firefighters. The blasts erupted Monday morning inside the Verla International plant in New Windsor, 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of New York City.

A spokeswoman for St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital said Tuesday that the number of people treated increased substantially later Monday, with more than 125 people reporting injuries. Most were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The deceased worker was identified Tuesday as 57-year-old William Huntington, of nearby Newburgh.

State and local authorities are trying to determine what triggered the blasts.