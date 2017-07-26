AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Whole Foods Market Inc. is reporting fiscal third-quarter earnings of $106 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said Wednesday it had net income of 33 cents per share.

Earnings adjusted for non-recurring costs were 36 cents per share. That result surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The grocery chain posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

Whole Foods shares have climbed 36 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 11 percent. The stock has climbed 24 percent in the last 12 months.

