Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 6, 10:28 AM EDT

US services firms expand at faster pace in June

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

Latest Business News
US stocks skid on concerns about slow hiring; retailers drop

US services firms expand at faster pace in June

Tesla's stock shaping up to possibly have worst week of year

What to do when your credit card issuer blindsides you

Survey: US companies add a modest 158,000 jobs in June
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
US services firms expand at faster pace in June

Egypt raises electricity prices by more than 40 percent

Egypt raises electricity prices by up to 42 percent

Eurozone growth 'higher than previously thought'

Survey: US factory activity rises to near a 3-year high

Eurozone unemployment rate remains at 8-year low

Japan economic surveys show recovery in manufacturing

Board: Court could decide Puerto Rico power company debt

Spain revises its economic growth forecast upward, again

German unemployment remains steadily low in June
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. service companies expanded at a faster pace last month, pushed up by slightly better sales and a pickup in new orders.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, says that its services index rose to 57.4 in June, from 56.9 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion. The report covers roughly 90 percent of the economy, from retail and hotels to accounting, government and construction.

The economy appears to be picking up a bit of steam after a sluggish first quarter, when growth was just 1.4 percent at an annual rate. Economists forecast the economy grew at roughly a 2.5 percent pace in the April-June quarter.

A measure of hiring slipped 2 points to 55.8, though that suggests job gains were still solid.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.