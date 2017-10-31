WASHINGTON (AP) -- The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says he will replace the panels that advise him on science and public health issues with new members holding more diverse views.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced the changes Tuesday, saying many previously appointed to the boards were potentially biased because they had received federal grants. The panels advise EPA on a wide range of issues, including drinking water standards and clean air regulations.

Pruitt has expressed skepticism about the consensus of climate scientists that man-made carbon emissions are the primary cause of global warming. He also overruled experts that had recommended pulling a top-selling pesticide from the market after peer-reviewed studies showed it damaged children's brains.

Environmentalists worry that Pruitt will now select advisers with ties to the fossil-fuel and chemical industries.