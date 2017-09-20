WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

2 p.m.

The Federal Reserve says it will start in October to gradually unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, which expanded to unprecedented levels in efforts to spur economic growth after the 2008 financial crisis.

The balance sheet primarily consists of government and mortgage-backed bonds. As the bonds mature, the Fed plans to spend less money each month to replace them, which reduces the balance sheet. The U.S. central bank intends to spend $10 billion less on bonds beginning next month, a figure that will eventually reach $50 billion a month in October 2018.

Fed officials decided to keep their short-term benchmark rate between 1 percent and 1.25 percent. The Fed views the job market as strengthening, but it notes that inflation is running below its 2 percent annual target.

Still, the Fed said in a statement that prices for gasoline and other items might temporarily spike because of the damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

---

1 p.m.

Investors are eagerly expecting the Federal Reserve to announce the first steps toward unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

The Fed built up its portfolio of government and mortgage-backed bonds in response to the Great Recession - an effort to keep borrowing costs low to help spur more economic activity and protect home prices that had been cratering after the housing bubble burst a decade ago.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other officials are also likely to keep a benchmark short-term rate at the low range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent. The caution in raising rates comes as inflation has consistently stayed below the Fed target of 2 percent.

Markets anticipated the balance sheet unwinding and have been quiet so far on Wednesday. The Standard & Poor's 500 index of stocks has risen just 0.08 percent ahead of the Fed announcement at 2 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones industrial average had edged up a mere 0.1 percent.

---

5:10 a.m.

Financial markets are largely subdued as investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's announcement of its monetary policy meeting.

At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce it will begin to reduce its enormous bond portfolio, which reached $4.5 trillion. The move will gradually increase long-term borrowing rates.

While the decision to shrink the Fed's balance sheet is much expected, when and how the Fed will manipulate its target for short-term interest rates is less clear. After leaving its benchmark rate at a record low for seven years after the 2008 crisis, the Fed has modestly raised the rate four times since December 2015 to a still-low range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent.

Asian stock indexes were little changed, with Japan's Nikkei up 0.1 percent, while in Europe Germany's Dax was 0.2 percent higher. Futures for the Dow and S&P 500 were both flat.

The dollar was also trading in narrow ranges, edging down to 111.50 yen from 111.58 yen the day before.