WASHINGTON (AP) -- The manager of Fidelity Investments' stock-picking unit held an emergency meeting last week to reiterate the firm's policies against sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, a person familiar with the matter said.

The meeting followed the departure of two portfolio managers earlier this month after one was accused of sexual harassment and the other of making inappropriate comments, the person said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.

The meeting and allegations were previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"Fidelity's policies specifically prohibit harassment in any form," company spokesman Vincent Loporchio said. "When allegations of these sorts are brought to our attention, we investigate them immediately and take prompt and appropriate action."