Eagle Herald











Jul 9, 11:47 AM EDT

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' slings $117 million debut

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- "Spider-Man: Homecoming" opened with an estimated $117 million in North America, marking one of the summer's biggest debuts.

The better-than-expected result showed that moviegoers don't necessarily have franchise fatigue, if the new installment is good enough. The well-received "Homecoming" kicks off the third "Spider-Man" iteration in the last 15 years, and second reboot since 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man," with Andrew Garfield.

But "Homecoming" returned to "Spider-Man" teenage roots, casting Tom Holland in the part. It also co-stars Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture and Robert Downey Jr. as Spider-Man's mentor, Iron Man.

Last week's top film, "Despicable Me 3," dropped to second with $34 million. The Edgar Wright action-musical "Baby Driver" held well in third with $12.8 million in its second week.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.