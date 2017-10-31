Eagle Herald











MGM returns to film distribution with Annapurna partnership

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- The storied movie studio MGM is getting back into distribution, teaming with Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures in a joint venture that could have ramifications for the next James Bond film.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Annapurna announced their new partnership Tuesday, signaling the growing ambitions for MGM. After financial struggles, the Beverly Hills, California-based MGM emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2000 and has since released its films through larger studios. The studio remains the home of James Bond.

Neither MGM nor Annapurna said if the next Bond movie, planned for 2019, is a part of their new deal. MGM's pact with Sony Pictures on the franchise expired in 2015.

MGM and Annapurna said they will together release about 15 films a years.

