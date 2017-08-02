NEW YORK (AP) -- Things had started settling down following a tumultuous year at Fox News Channel before it was hit with a blaring headline, "Fake News Channel," and new questions about the independence of its journalists.

A defamation lawsuit filed this week accuses the network of making up quotes and pushing a false story that benefits President Donald Trump - even inviting the chief executive into the editorial process. Fox calls the accusations erroneous and the White House denies involvement. The story that ties a dead Democratic National Committee staff to the WikiLeaks data dump was retracted in May.

Experts say the charges, if substantiated, speak to Fox's credibility as a news organization.

Despite its tough year, Fox has generally maintained its hold on its conservative audience.