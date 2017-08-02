Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 2, 3:50 PM EDT

Fox hit with new charges to its credibility


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Fox hit with new charges to its credibility

James Wolk balances daddy duty with saving humanity on 'Zoo'

1980s soap 'Dynasty' returns on CW with circa-2017 mischief

Lawsuit: Investigator claims Fox News made up quotes

Lawsuit: Fox coordinated with White House on false story

NEW YORK (AP) -- Things had started settling down following a tumultuous year at Fox News Channel before it was hit with a blaring headline, "Fake News Channel," and new questions about the independence of its journalists.

A defamation lawsuit filed this week accuses the network of making up quotes and pushing a false story that benefits President Donald Trump - even inviting the chief executive into the editorial process. Fox calls the accusations erroneous and the White House denies involvement. The story that ties a dead Democratic National Committee staff to the WikiLeaks data dump was retracted in May.

Experts say the charges, if substantiated, speak to Fox's credibility as a news organization.

Despite its tough year, Fox has generally maintained its hold on its conservative audience.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.