Jul 23, 3:06 PM EDT

Average US gas prices rise a penny, reversing 11-week trend


CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) -- The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose about a penny nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.32.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the slight increase comes after 11 weeks of decline.

The current price is about 10 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in Reno, Nevada, was the most expensive in the contiguous United States at an average of $2.99 a gallon. The cheapest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $1.97 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.51, the same as it was two weeks ago.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.