WASHINGTON (AP) -- The head of the International Monetary Fund says world leaders should take advantage of the healthiest global growth in years to pursue policies that will spread prosperity to those being left behind.

The warning from Christine Lagarde came as global financial leaders gathered in Washington for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

In addition, a meeting of finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies, the Group of 20, is wrapping up Friday.

IMF forecasters expect the global economy to expand 3.6 percent this year, the fastest pace since 2010. And Lagarde says three-fourths of the world economy is participating in the uptick, creating the broadest recovery in a decade.

She said: "Policymakers can use this moment to provide more certainty and provide for the future risks."