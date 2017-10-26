Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 26, 5:13 PM EDT

Google is flying high now, but regulatory scrutiny looms

By RYAN NAKASHIMA
AP Technology Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Latest News
Google is flying high now, but regulatory scrutiny looms

Ludacris promises 'a lot of tears' on YouTube music series

House, Senate intel committees receive briefing from Google

Google's Pixel 2: A phone built for artificial intelligence

Google pledges $1 billion to fund non-profit education
Multimedia
Interactive looks at Google in China

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Is it possible to win so much that you end up losing? That's one question facing Google and some of its tech brethren as they prepare to testify before congressional investigations into Russian meddling next week.

Google continues to pile on billions in ad revenue every quarter. But like its chief rival Facebook, it's being pressured to rein in its hyper-efficient advertising machine.

Google and Facebook dominate the U.S. digital ad market - Google will take 42 percent and Facebook 21 percent of U.S. digital ad revenue this year, according to eMarketer.

But pressure to limit the spread of fake news and curb foreign influence in elections could crimp revenue and raise costs in the future if the companies continue to increase human oversight of their machine-powered algorithms.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.