LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Warner Bros. has become the first major studios in Hollywood to issue a comprehensive statement regarding its sexual harassment policies in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex harassment scandal.

Warner Bros. says harassment and retaliation are not tolerated on its projects and that policies are constantly being reviewed to make improvements and changes as needed. Warner Bros. also requires management level executives to participate in regular training and encourages all employees to report concerns regarding harassment and retaliation.

It is the only major studio to respond to inquiries by The Associated Press about its policies for reporting sexual harassment.

Many see actions by studios and talent agencies as crucial to reforming Hollywood, which has such a deeply ingrained sex harassment culture it has a cutesy nickname: the casting couch.