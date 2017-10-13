Eagle Herald











Oct 13, 5:02 PM EDT

In Harvey Weinstein saga, young lives forever altered

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

NEW YORK (AP) -- Like variations of a scene shot over and over again, there have been common hallmarks in the disturbing allegations leveled against Harvey Weinstein in the past week by some 30 women.

Bathrobes and massages come up again and again. But another tragic repetition has been in the women who say Weinstein preyed upon them.

They overwhelming constitute young actresses making their first steps into the movies - vulnerable Hollywood hopefuls looking for a part, a movie, their big break. Katherine Kendall, who was 23 when she met Weinstein, says "he must have enjoyed on some level watching us squirm."

