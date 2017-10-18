WASHINGTON (AP) -- Contrary to widespread perceptions, the IRS still appears to be enforcing the unpopular Obama-era requirement that most people carry health insurance or risk a fine.

The agency says on its website that it will automatically reject electronic returns for tax year 2017 that don't specify if the taxpayer had health insurance.

Taxpayers are supposed to say whether they had coverage, or they were eligible for an exemption, or if they will pay the fine. But several million skip that question and file "silent" returns.

This year the IRS continued to process such returns. However, taxpayers who skipped the health care question took a chance that they might get a letter from the tax agency later.

Now the health care question will have to be resolved up front.