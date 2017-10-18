Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 18, 11:38 AM EDT

IRS still enforcing Obama-era insurance mandate

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Contrary to widespread perceptions, the IRS still appears to be enforcing the unpopular Obama-era requirement that most people carry health insurance or risk a fine.

The agency says on its website that it will automatically reject electronic returns for tax year 2017 that don't specify if the taxpayer had health insurance.

Taxpayers are supposed to say whether they had coverage, or they were eligible for an exemption, or if they will pay the fine. But several million skip that question and file "silent" returns.

This year the IRS continued to process such returns. However, taxpayers who skipped the health care question took a chance that they might get a letter from the tax agency later.

Now the health care question will have to be resolved up front.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.