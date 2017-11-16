Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 16, 3:27 AM EST

Gov't says uninsured rate holding steady


Multimedia
2010 health care poll
PDF copy of 13 Republican AGs threatening lawsuit
Nov. 2009 poll: Americans on health care
Health care overhaul
Efforts to stay young
Family joins in weight-loss camp experience
Alternatives for common food allergens
Wii therapy
Documents
AMA's Guidelines for Patient-Physician E-mail
Latest News
In election glow, Dems see health care as a winning issue

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The government says the uninsured rate is holding steady, with about 9 percent of Americans lacking coverage in the first six months of this year. That's nearly 29 million people, about the same as in 2016.

Although progress in reducing the number of uninsured has stalled, Thursday's update by the National Health Interview Survey found no dramatic erosion even as President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans seek repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

The survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considered an authoritative source of health data. It found a continuing increase in high-deductible plans, now covering nearly 43 percent of people under age 65 with private insurance.

A private survey, the Gallup-Sharecare Wellbeing Index, has found that the uninsured rate among adults is rising again.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.