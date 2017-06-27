Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 27, 12:16 PM EDT

IMF trims economic forecast for US

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

Latest Business News
IMF trims economic forecast for US

Markets Right Now: Stocks drift in midday trading

US stock indexes wavering in morning trading; oil rises

Consumer confidence rises in June

Ask Brianna: How can I lessen the financial pain of moving?
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
IMF trims economic forecast for US

Draghi: Stimulus could be scaled back if economy improves

Draghi: ECB will be cautious in adjusting stimulus effort

Premier Li: China can control financial risks as debt rises

China premier: Beijing can control financial risks

German business confidence reaches new record high

Debt, protectionism could drag down improving global economy

Puerto Rico governor to fight proposed furloughs, cuts

The pain and gain of Brexit vote: British economy a year on

Mexico raises key interest rate to 7 pct to combat inflation
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The International Monetary Fund has trimmed its outlook for the U.S. economy, citing the number of uncertainties that surround President Donald Trump's plans to boost economic growth.

The IMF forecasts that the U.S. economy will grow this year at an annual rate of 2.1 percent. That would be an improvement over last year's lackluster 1.6 percent growth rate but down from the IMF's April forecast for growth this year of 2.3 percent.

The IMF also trimmed growth for next year and said that the economy would have a hard time achieving the 3 percent growth goal set in the president's first budget.

The IMF's annual review of the U.S. economy says that history would suggest that the growth acceleration projected by the administration is "unlikely."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.