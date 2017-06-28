WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.

Industry and U.S. officials briefed on the announcement said airports and airlines around the world will be required to implement the measures. If they don't, their passengers may be barred from carrying laptops and other large electronics in passenger cabins.

Such a laptop ban has been in place at 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa. The new policy could lead to those bans being lifted.

Neither official provided a timeline for compliance. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the changes publicly before the government announcement.

AP writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.