Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 11, 7:40 PM EST

Charges: Turkish businessman exported US goods to Iran


Latest News
Russian military hosts UN officials at anti-mine center

Russian FM: North Korea talks chances are low

Tillerson says Ukraine key sticking point in US-Russia ties

Putin to visit Egypt next week

Putin undecided whether to run as an independent or not
The Latest: Turkish leader notes shared views with Putin

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Federal prosecutors allege a Turkish businessman helped illegally route Wisconsin-made outboard engines and boat generators to the Iranian navy.

Forty-year-old Resit Tavan of Istanbul appeared in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee Monday. Tavan was arrested in Romania in June on an international warrant.

Tavan, his Turkish company and a manager there are accused of conspiring to defraud the U.S. and to smuggle American-made products to Iran.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the indictment alleges they failed to obtain the special licenses needed to get around trade embargoes against Iran in place since 1995. Instead, the defendants allegedly negotiated the export of the engines and generators to Turkey, then re-exported them to Iran.

Tavan's attorney, Nejla Lane, told The Associated Press her client pleaded not guilty and will fight the charges.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.