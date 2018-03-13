Eagle Herald











Mar 13, 2:43 PM EDT

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store


iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 11, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

2. Thor: Ragnarok

3. Coco (2017)

4. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

5. Darkest Hour

6. Lady Bird

7. The Shape of Water

8. Murder On the Orient Express

9. Blade Runner 2049

10.I, Tonya

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Darkest Hour

2. Lady Bird

3. The Disaster Artist

4. The Killing of a Sacred Deer

5. The Florida Project

6. Winter's Bone

7. My Friend Dahmer

8. Home Again (2017)

9. Just Getting Started

10.Midnighters

