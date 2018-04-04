Eagle Herald











Suit dropped over Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Tupac T-shirts


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A lawsuit from a photographer who was suing Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion label over T-shirts with the late rapper Tupac Shakur's image on them is being dropped.

A document filed in federal court Wednesday says that both parties are asking a judge to dismiss the suit brought by Michael Miller against the Kendall + Kylie label.

The filing says each side will bear its own attorneys' fees, but gives no details on any financial settlement.

Lawyers for both sides did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Miller alleged the sisters of used his pictures of Shakur without permission. The label said they were obtained from a company licensed to sell them. The brand briefly offered shirts superimposing the sisters' images over famous musicians, but pulled them after complaints.

