Lord & Taylor's flagship store in Manhattan is being sold for $850 million to WeWork, the office space sharing company.

The sale, announced Tuesday, is part of a plan by Hudson's Bay Co., which owns Lord & Taylor, to pare down debt and reinvigorate sales.

The building will be converted to WeWork headquarters, with space carved out for a Lord & Taylor store. Typical operations at the Lord & Taylor flagship store will continue through next year's holiday season.

Department stores have been struggling to follow their customers online, with many closing stores and selling lucrative real estate.

On Friday, Hudson's Bay said that CEO Jerry Storch would step down at the end of the month.