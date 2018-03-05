Eagle Herald











Mar 5, 3:43 PM EST

Journalists to review news sites in Brill's new venture.


NEW YORK (AP) -- The founder of Court TV and the Brill's Content magazine about journalism is behind a new effort to sniff out fake news.

Steve Brill and partner Gordon Crovitz said Monday they've secured funding for NewsGuard, a company that will use journalists to analyze news and information websites. Reviews of some 7,500 sites will let consumers know which are reliable and which have planted false stories. Crovitz is a former publisher of the Wall Street Journal.

Brill said NewsGuard is expected to be available this fall. Each description of a web site will tell its history, the owners and editors and whether the veracity of its articles have been questioned.

Crovitz said NewsGuard is necessary in a world where news brands don't stand out on social media or through search results.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.