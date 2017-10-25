Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 25, 4:17 PM EDT

FCC plans vote over loosening limits on media ownership


FCC plans vote over loosening limits on media ownership

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Federal Communications Commission is planning to vote in November on proposals to roll back ownership rules that were meant to support diverse voices in local media.

The newspaper and broadcasting industries have pushed for changes to the rules as they face growing online competition.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Wednesday at a congressional hearing that he wants to eliminate the rule that, among other things, bars a company from owning both newspapers and TV stations, or radio and TV stations, in one market. It's been in place since 1975 but exceptions have been allowed.

Republicans outnumber Democrats at the FCC, suggesting Pai has the support to change the rules.

