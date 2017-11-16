WASHINGTON (AP) -- A photo of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife posing with a sheet of new $1 bills - the first notes bearing his signature - is prompting people to poke fun at them online.

The Associated Press photo shows Mnuchin holding the sheet of money as his wife Louise Linton stands behind him, her gloved hands touching a corner.

Some remarked that the pair resembled villains from the James Bond movie franchise. Others used the image to mock the Republican tax plan, which critics say would mostly benefit high earners and corporations.

The pair prompted a public outcry this summer after revelations he requested a military jet to fly them to their European honeymoon. It never happened, but the department launched a review of Mnuchin's use of government aircraft.