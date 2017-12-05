Eagle Herald











Dec 5, 10:47 AM EST

Chicken nugget guy, Obama among most retweeted of 2017


NEW YORK (AP) -- What do a former U.S. president, LeBron James and a guy with an insatiable appetite for chicken nuggets have in common? They all made the biggest splash on Twitter this year.

Twitter on Tuesday released its top trending people and topics for 2017, ranging from sports to politics to Korean boy bands.

The number one tweet came from Carter Wilkerson , who begged people to retweet him so that he could get a year's worth of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's. He fell short of the 18 million bar set by the fast-food chain, but Wendy's gave Wilkerson the nuggets anyway for the effort.

Coming in second with 1.7 million retweets was President Barack Obama , who took three of the top 10 spots on the list.

