Eagle Herald











Jul 11, 9:37 AM EDT

Sofia Carson and Djokovic headline Arthur Ashe Kids' Day


NEW YORK (AP) -- "Descendants" star Sofia Carson and two-time U.S. Open champ Novak Djokovic will headline this year's Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, a stadium concert that organizers are hoping will increase interest in youth tennis.

The annual event, which pays tribute to the late tennis great, is set for Aug. 26 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. It will also be broadcast the following day from 2-3 p.m. EDT on ABC, which will air the "Descendents 2" starring Carson on July 21.

This year's lineup includes performances by the pop duo Jack & Jack, singer-songwriter Alex Aiono and boy band New Hope Club.

The event is also being used to promote the United States Tennis Association's Net Generation initiative, which aims to get more children ages 5 to 18 playing the sport.

---

Online:

http://www.arthurashekidsday.com/

www.usopen.org

---

---

This story has been corrected to show that the event is Saturday Aug. 26, not Aug. 27.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.