Oct 17, 2:52 PM EDT

Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 9-15


NEW YORK (AP) -- Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 9-15. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NFL Post Game," CBS, 16.58 million.

2. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Denver, NBC, 16.16 million.

3. NFL Football: Philadelphia at Carolina, CBS, 14.58 million.

4. "NCIS," CBS, 13.61 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 13.34 million.

6. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.14 million.

7. "Sunday Night Football Pre-Kick," NBC, 11.73 million.

8. "Bull," CBS, 11.26 million.

9. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.09 million.

10. "This is Us," NBC, 11.02 million.

11. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.91 million.

12. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 10.69 million.

13. NFL Football: Minnesota at Chicago, ESPN, 10.36 million.

14. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.52 million.

15. "NFL Pre-Kick," CBS, 9.28 million.

16. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 9.25 million.

17. "Football Night in America, Part 3," NBC, 9.12 million.

18. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.98 million.

19. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.65 million.

20. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 8.51 million.

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

