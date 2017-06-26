Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 26, 3:34 PM EDT

US lawyer: US entitled to seize Iran-tainted skyscraper

NEW YORK (AP) -- A lawyer says the U.S. government jumped to false conclusions in deciding that a New York skyscraper was secretly run by Iran.

Attorney John Gleeson asked a Manhattan federal court jury to carefully study evidence before deciding if a charity violated sanctions against Iran and should lose its 60 percent stake in the building.

Gleeson delivered his closing argument Monday after a U.S. government lawyer urged a jury to award the U.S. the 36-story office building near Rockefeller Center.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Lockard said evidence proves the Alavi Foundation violated sanctions imposed in 1995.

The U.S. government wants to give proceeds from a sale of the building and other properties to holders of over $5 billion in terrorism-related judgments against the government of Iran.

Deliberations may begin Tuesday.

