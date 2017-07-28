NEW YORK (AP) -- Katie Couric is leaving the online company Oath, formerly Yahoo, where she has been conducting interviews and reporting news since 2014.

The former "Today" show host and "CBS Evening News" anchor will be concentrating on production work for the time being. A representative for Couric said Friday she turned down an opportunity for a short-term contract extension at Oath.

Couric is working with National Geographic on a documentary to follow up her project on gender revolution with the network. She's producing a scripted series for Netflix, hosts a podcast where she interviews figures in news and pop culture, and produces "Scraps," a cooking and travel series for the FYI network.

The 60-year-old Couric also hosts an online cooking series with her husband John Molner.