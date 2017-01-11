Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 11, 1:10 PM EST

Twitter: Obama's 'thank you' tweet his most popular ever

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Barack Obama's tweet following his farewell address to the nation has become the most popular post on the presidential account.

Obama tweeted from the @POTUS account Tuesday night: "Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe-not in my ability to create change, but in yours."

As of midday Wednesday, the message had been retweeted more than 500,000 times. Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio says that outperforms his previous top tweet, a message posted after the Supreme Court's June 2015 decision to overturn state bans on gay marriage.

The @POTUS account has more than 13 million followers. Obama's personal @BarackObama account has more than 80 million followers.

