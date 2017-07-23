NEW YORK (AP) -- A crumbling old New York City pier is at the center of an urban renewal effort that's turned into a battle between billionaires.

Media mogul Barry Diller and his wife, fashion maven Diane von Furstenberg, have pledged to transform the pier on the Hudson River into a $250 million futuristic park and entertainment space.

One major opponent of the plan is real estate developer Douglas Durst. He has joined forces with fellow environmentalists who argue that the avant-garde structure will disrupt the river's wildlife.

Attorney Richard Emery, who represents the opponents, told The Associated Press that a meeting is planned for Monday to try to reach a settlement and avert a lawsuit against the project.

The Hudson River Park Trust plans to proceed with work in mid-August.