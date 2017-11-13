Eagle Herald











Nov 13, 7:10 PM EST

Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit against New York art dealer


NEW YORK (AP) -- Alec Baldwin has settled a lawsuit in which he accused a prominent New York City art dealer of fraud.

The actor tells The New Yorker magazine gallery owner Mary Boone agreed to write him a "seven-figure check" to settle his allegation she sold him a copy of a 1996 Ross Bleckner painting called "Sea and Mirror" rather than the original.

Baldwin paid $190,000 for the painting. The parties informed a court of the agreement on Monday.

Boone told the New York Post's "Page Six" column the dispute was fueled by sexism.

Baldwin tells The New Yorker he plans to donate half of the settlement to help rebuild a Long Island cinema that was destroyed by fire.

