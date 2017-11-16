Eagle Herald











Nov 16, 7:36 AM EST

Lear, Gordy, Basinger offer Hefner tributes in special issue

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Lear, Gordy, Basinger offer Hefner tributes in special issue

Coffee maker smashings end, but Keurig's ad plans a mystery

The Latest: Post editor: Call seeking dirt on Moore was fake

'Titanic' sailing back into theaters for one week

Utah coffee company lauded as conservatives smash Keurigs

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Norman Lear, Cindy Crawford, Berry Gordy, Kim Basinger, Bill Maher and the Rev. Jesse Jackson are among the stars offering tributes to Hugh Hefner in a special edition of Playboy hitting newsstands this week.

"Celebrating Hef" chronicles the Playboy magazine founder's life in words and photos, with the celebrity essays highlighting Hefner's support for civil rights and First Amendment freedoms.

The Associated Press obtained an advance look at the issue this week.

Comedian Richard Lewis characterized Hefner's death in September at age 91 as leaving "an eternal flame for freedom of speech and resistance against the elements of our society that want to burn down the house."

Gordy called him "a true activist." Basinger wrote about the many animals he kept on his Playboy Mansion property, praising him as someone with "great compassion for all forms of life." Crawford and contributor Jenny McCarthy write about how posing for Playboy opened new doors in their careers.

The $17.99 special issue also contains a series of tribute cartoons and many previously unpublished photos from the Playboy archives - most of Hefner, though a few images show naked Playmates.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.