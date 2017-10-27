Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 27, 12:02 PM EDT

Schumer blasts 'foot dragging' on China trade probe

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China media dominated by Xi, reinforcing image as leader

China's Communist Party praises Xi as Marxist thinker

China's Xi unveils new party leaders but no clear successor

Xi Jinping and other key leaders of China's Communist Party

Xi's accrual of power seems to resonate with Chinese public
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate's top Democrat said Friday that he'll block two of President Donald Trump's key nominees unless the Commerce Department picks up the pace on its investigation of China's trade practices involving the aluminum and steel industries.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he'll hold up two Commerce Department undersecretaries until Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stops "foot dragging on this critical investigation" of China's subsidies of the two industries.

The administration in August announced that it would investigate whether China's aluminum and steel industry trade practices are a national security threat to the U.S. That could lead to a crackdown on imports.

Schumer says the probe isn't going anywhere and that for all his tough talk President Trump hasn't cracked down on China's trade practices.

"President Trump repeatedly promised to champion fair trade policies and crack down on predatory trade practices from countries like China that massively subsidize their steel and aluminum products and hurt American workers," Schumer said. "Unfortunately, when it comes to being tough on China to level the playing field for American steel and aluminum workers, it's clear President Trump has been nothing more than a paper tiger."

Schumer has placed a "hold" on the nominations of Gil Kaplan to be under secretary of commerce for international trade and Nazakhtar Nikakhtar to serve as assistant secretary of commerce, industry and analysis. That means he would force majority Republicans to spend precious Senate floor time debating the nominations.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.