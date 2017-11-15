Eagle Herald











Nov 15, 4:53 PM EST

Coffee maker smashings end, but Keurig's ad plans a mystery

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Coffee maker smashings end, but Keurig's ad plans a mystery

The Latest: Post editor: Call seeking dirt on Moore was fake

'Titanic' sailing back into theaters for one week

Utah coffee company lauded as conservatives smash Keurigs

The Latest: Harvey Weinstein sued for sex battery by actress

NEW YORK (AP) -- While Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity called on his supporters to stop smashing Keurig coffee makers to protest a decision to stop advertising on his show, it remains unclear whether Keurig will actually return as a sponsor.

Hannity and a liberal lobbying group's effort to choke off his advertising are clearly making some corporations uncomfortable as they are loath to take a stand in a proxy political battle.

Keurig hasn't responded to attempts to make its intentions clear. The carmaker Volvo tweeted that it would not advertise on Hannity's show then appeared to quickly delete it, and also isn't answering questions about its plans.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.