NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on sexual harassment in Hollywood (all times local):

5 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein is suing his former company seeking access to his employment file and emails to help defend the former film mogul from multiple investigations.

Weinstein's lawsuit against the company he co-founded cites the fallen mogul's need to defend himself in potential civil and criminal cases for needing to access the records. He also cites the possibility of suing for wrongful termination.

The lawsuit filed in Delaware on Thursday states that Weinstein believes his email account will exonerate him and The Weinstein Co. from claims leveled against him. Weinstein was fired from the company on Oct. 8, days after reports of sexual harassment by the producer ran in the New York Times.

The suit also states Weinstein's contention that he can provide context to his emails that would help defend against a civil rights investigation launched by New York's attorney general.

An email seeking comment from The Weinstein Co. was not immediately returned.

---

12:50 p.m.

The Lexus luxury vehicle brand is ending its agreements with The Weinstein Co. after dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein.

A spokeswoman for the brand owned by Toyota Motor Corp. confirmed the decision on Thursday.

Lexus was a sponsor and had product placement in The Weinstein Co.'s "Project Runway" reality television show. Spokeswoman Nancy Hubbell says the last episode with Lexus sponsorship aired earlier in October and no other shows are pending.

Also cut was Lexus Short Films, which helped emerging filmmakers become better known through The Weinstein Co.

"Lexus will continue to explore opportunities that allow the brand to support emerging creative people in the film and fashion realms," Hubbell said in a statement.

---

8:05 a.m.

Actress Ashley Judd says she escaped Harvey Weinstein's sexual advances by making a deal.

She says she told him, yes, she would submit to him only after winning an Oscar in one of his movies.

Then she says she fled from his hotel room where, two decades ago, she had arrived as a young actress for what she thought would be a business meeting.

Appearing on Thursday's "Good Morning America," Judd says she remains of two minds about how she handled the confrontation. She says she feels ashamed. She also credits her snap decision as brilliant.

Judd was among the first of what has become dozens of women alleging sexual harassment or assault by Weinstein, who is now under criminal investigation for rape in London, New York and Los Angeles.